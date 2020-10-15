Rock Island County health officials report 35 coronavirus cases, 3 deaths Thursday

ROCK ISLAND Co., Ill. (KWQC) - The Rock Island County Health Department reported 35 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, including three additional deaths.

The health department says the deaths from COVID-19 are of a man in his 70s who died at home; a man in his 70s who died in a hospital; and a woman in her 70s who died in a long-term care facility.

The total number of deaths in Rock Island County from the virus is now 96.

“This is the second time this week that we have reported three COVID-19 deaths in the same day. This is disheartening,” said Nita Ludwig, administrator of the Rock Island County Health Department. “We offer our sympathies to their families and friends.”

The total number of cases in Rock Island County now stands at 3,602, according to the health department.

Health officials say there are 25 patients being hospitalized in the county.

The new cases are:

2 women in their 70s

2 women in their 60s

7 women in their 50s

1 woman in her 40s

3 women in their 30s

4 women in their 20s

2 girls in their teens

1 girl younger than 13

1 man in his 80s

1 man in his 70s

4 men in their 50s

2 men in their 40s

1 man in his 30s

1 man in his 20s

1 man in his teens

2 boys younger than 13

