Rock Island nursing home collecting Halloween candy, winter clothes for its residents

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - St. Anthony’s Nursing and Rehabilitation Center is collecting Halloween candy and winter clothes differently this year due to COVID-19 restrictions.

“This year has been hard on our residents and the holiday seasons will be even harder,” the nursing home said in a Facebook post.

Its traditional Christmas donation boxes will not be placed throughout the community this year. Instead, St. Anthony’s will post its residents’ Christmas wish list online in November. The nursing home is asking for donations like gloves, scarfs and hats.

St. Anthony’s is also in need of Halloween candy donations for its residents. The candy will need to be individually wrapped.

Anyone with questions is asked to call (309) 788-7632.

