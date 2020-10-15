Advertisement

Rockford PD: 3-year-old boy shot dead

“Someone knows something,” according to the Rockford Police Department.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 12:17 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rockford Police Department is investigating after a three-year-old boy was killed after being shot in the head on Thursday morning.

The boy was taken by ambulance to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.

Police are on the scene investigating on the 800 block of N. Court Street. The boy lived in the building and several adults were inside the residence, according to police. Police say the boy was the only victim struck by gunfire.

There are no suspects at this time.

This story will be updated as new information comes in.

