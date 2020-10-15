Advertisement

SAD No More

Preparing for Seasonal Affective Disorder
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 7:42 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LeClaire, Iowa (KWQC) -

While some people look forward to all things pumpkin spiced and sweater weather returning, others approach this change with genuine concern. This year, coupled with the continued social distancing, many anticipate it being difficult for even more people than usual. For those that suffer from Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD), it will be doubly challenging. SAD is a type of depression that’s related to changes in seasons —with symptoms that start in the fall and continue into the winter.

Kat Griffith, PMHNP (Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner), of Your Personal Journey joins PSL to address the importance of recognizing mental health issues including SAD. She mentions that last month (September) was “Suicide Prevention Month” and there is a good reason for that---as the days get shorter, less serotonin is produced in the brain. And serotonin is our “happy” neurotransmitter which also helps quell anxious thoughts.

Griffith points out that our northern location prevents us from getting the UV rays that we need during winter for the sun’s natural “pick-me-up”. She suggests that to fight the blues, we can get a light box (don’t spend a lot of money!!) that emits the kind of light that will help with SAD. She said the best time to use this kind of light is 20-30 minutes in the morning. It is also recommended that we supplement with Vitamin D. Watch the interview to learn more about how to combat SAD.

Kat Griffith--Your Personal Journey / 419 N Cody Road / Le Claire, IA / 563-949-5938 / yourpersonaljourney419@gmail.com

Posted by Kat Griffith, PMHNP on Wednesday, April 22, 2020

