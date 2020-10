DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A semi-truck appears to have overturned at West River Drive and Highway 61 on Thursday morning in Davenport.

A TV6 reporter on scene says the semi-truck was not obstructing traffic as of 10 a.m. on Thursday.

TV6 will update this story as officials confirm more information.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.