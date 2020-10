SILVIS, Ill. (KWQC) - The Silvis Police Department will be hosting a prescription drug take back event.

It will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, October 24.

The city of Silvis says the event encourages residents to clean out their drug cabinets and dispose of their unused medications properly.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.