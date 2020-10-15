United Way’s Fall Fundraising Success

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

United Way of the Quad Cities' Vice President, Development, Gwen Tombergs, joins PSL to provide a progress report on the Fall Sprint fundraising effort. In August, United Way Community kicked off a campaign to raise $2.5 M before October 1. Tombergs admits it was an aggressive goal---but the fabulous news is that it was exceeded! Right now, the campaign numbers stand at around $2.75 M raised!! Given the pandemic financial environment, there was a worry that raising funds would be constrained, but that has not been the case in the Quad Cities.

The interview also highlights some of the many things United Way supports---including non-profits, gaps in the community (like tutors for children), and racial inequity. She also points out that United Way is data driven and addresses needs with programs.

The Equity Summit (which starts October 15th) will have 400 participants and Tombergs states that the results from this virtual gathering will be presented in a report scheduled to be released on November 19th.

