U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst and Theresa Greenfield to debate Thursday evening

Theresa Greenfield, left, the Democratic challenger in the November 3, 2020, election for the U.S. Senate seat held by Sen. Joni Ernst, right, a Republican.
Theresa Greenfield, left, the Democratic challenger in the November 3, 2020, election for the U.S. Senate seat held by Sen. Joni Ernst, right, a Republican.(Courtesy Photos)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 6:20 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Iowa (KWQC) - U.S. Senator Joni Ernst and Theresa Greenfield, who is running against Ernst, will be debating Thursday evening in Iowa.

The debate is scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m.

According to the Des Moines Register, the published a poll last month with Mediacom Iowa Poll that showed Greenfield leading by 3 percentage points, which was within the margin of error. The Des Moines Register reports that other polls have suggested the race is a toss-up.

You can watch the debate at the link below.

