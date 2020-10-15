Advertisement

Woman cited following crash that injured pedestrian in Moline

Ambulance
Ambulance(MGN Image)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 3:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - A Rock Island woman has been cited in connection with a crash in Moline that left a pedestrian seriously injured.

The Moline Police Department responded at 10:45 p.m. Tuesday to the 700 block of eastbound John Deere Road for a pedestrian vs. vehicle crash, according to a media release.

A passerby called 911 and reported a person lying in the road.

Police located a 47-year-old man with numerous injuries. Moline fire transported him to a local hospital.

The man’s injuries are considered serious but not life-threatening.

According to the release, the investigation determined the man was walking eastbound in the roadway of John Deere Road when he was struck from behind by a white four-door vehicle.

The driver, later identified as Betty Vesey, 62, stopped the vehicle and got out. She then drove off after she was unable to locate the man that was struck, according to the release.

Vesey contacted the Moline Police Department around 5 p.m. Wednesday and reported that she was the person who struck the man, according to the release.

She was cited for failure to report a traffic accident and operation of an uninsured motor vehicle.

“In the past few months, the City of Moline has seen two serious traffic accidents involving pedestrians on the John Deere Corridor,” Moline Police Detective Jon Leach said in the release.

“The Moline Police Department would like to remind the public that John Deere Road is a State Highway (Illinois Route 5) and that pedestrian foot traffic is prohibited, except for designated crosswalks at major intersections. Additionally, the driver of a vehicle which is in any manner involved in an accident is required by law to contact their local police department.”

