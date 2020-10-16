Advertisement

Already had COVID-19? Local health experts say still wear a mask

By Marci Clark
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 6:56 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

On Friday, the Illinois Department of Public Health is reporting the state’s highest number of new COVID-19 cases in a 24-hour period for the second day in the row with 4,554 cases.

Iowa is reporting 1,330 new cases on Friday. Both states are seeing a significant rise in cases since Monday.

The message we have heard for months to slow the spread remains the same.

“It spreads through droplets in the air so we have to take precautions to avoid the spread of this. Wear your mask, avoid crowded spaces, and social distance especially indoors,” says Dr. Toyosi Olutade, Chief Medical Officer at UnityPoint Trinity.

But what is you have already had the virus? Experts say still wearing a mask and social distancing is paramount.

“We know for sure that four months from the time you got COVID, you are not likely to fall sick with COVID again. However, we do not know how long that immunity lasts for,” says Olutade.

The Rock Island County Health Department agrees.

“We just don’t know how long the antibody protection from having a previous infection could last so if people are taking risks and not wearing a mask and not social distancing, they are putting themselves at risk for another infection,” says Janet Hill, Chief Operating Officer at the Rock Island Health Department.

Trinity hospital says while you are not likely to have COVID again four months from the time you had it the first time, it is still important to follow all guidelines as this is a virus experts are still studying.

“We do not know what happens after four months and it is not like chicken pox where you cannot have it again because we are still studying this virus. Could it be like the flu? Yes, people who have had the flu can have it again. So, it is still to be determined after those four months,” says Olutade.

Hill says, “We have said multiple times that COVID-19 is a new virus and we don’t know a lot about it. We don’t know how long antibodies from a previous infection will offer protection. There have been patients who have been re-infected including one just in recent days so we believe if you had a positive COVID test in the past, you could catch it again.”

Experts are urging the public to stay vigilant.

“We will get through this together but we have to work together to do it,” says Hill.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Already had COVID? Local health experts say still wear a mask

Updated: 14 minutes ago
The day's major news events and late breaking stories are presented by the KWQC evening news team, along with the latest weather update and tomorrow's forecast.

News

Man arrested in connection with 2017 fatal shooting in Davenport

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Davenport police have arrested a Missouri man in connection with the 2017 shooting death of 18-year-old Demetrius Allen in Davenport.

News

Halloween decoration competition between local families

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Montse Ricossa
The Gonzales family in Rock Island knew this year’s Halloween was going to be very different, so they decided to get friends and family together to see who can make the best Halloween decorations, and bring a smile to the kids in their neighborhood.

TV6 Investigates

TV6 Investigates: Man accused in Davenport Walmart sexual assault convicted in 2019 groping incident, court records show

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Courtney Spinelli
Online Scott County Jail records show Damian N. McMahill, 20, of Bettendorf, remained in custody Friday on the new charge.

Latest News

Decision 2020

Rock Island County expands early voting hours, opens new location

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
The Rock Island County Clerk’s office will stay open until 8 p.m. on weeknights for early voting starting on Monday, Oct. 19.

News

Scott County Health Dept. gives out tips for safe trick-or-treating

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Health officials with the Scott County Health Department are giving out trick-or-treating safety tips ahead of Halloween this year.

Crimestoppers

CRIME STOPPERS: Police hope to identify suspect after attempted bank robbery

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Officials with Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities say on August 24 around 12:30 p.m., the Moline Police Department responded to an attempted bank robbery report. This was at the First Midwest Bank located on 15th Street.

Crimestoppers

CRIME STOPPERS: Suspects wanted after storage units broken into in Davenport

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
On October 10, police say the two men pictured above, broke into two storage sheds at the Davenport Public Storage.

Crimestoppers

CRIME STOPPERS: Police search for man wanted on theft, forgery charges

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Police say 21-year-old Curtis Fussell, is wanted out of multiple areas including Rock Island County and in Wisconsin.

Crimestoppers

CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted on meth and cannabis charges

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Officials with Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities say they’re looking for 35-year-old Jovonti McFerry Dupree Wells.