Anthony’s Adventures Continue

Three new children’s books out in 2020
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Oct. 16, 2020
BELLEVUE, Iowa (KWQC) -

Quarantine time was a productive time for the Wagner family in Bellevue. Tina and Kurt Wagner are returning guests on PSL to talk about the family having written THREE new books in the Anthony’s Adventures series starring the charming little mouse. Anthony’s Outdoor Adventure, Anthony’s A-B-C Book, & Anthony’s Farm Animal Friends are all new releases. The age range for these books are for kids starting at maybe 1-2 years up to 7 or 8 (depending on reading level). The Anthony plush toy is also new!

As for the backstory, Wagner’s first book was released in late 2016---“The Mouse Who Stirred at Christmas”---and has continued ever since. Anthony’s Farm Animal Friends will be the first book offered in their Early Learner Children’s Book Series introducing young readers to farm animals and their sounds. There are links to the website and Facebook page below.

Visit Anthony’s Adventures website to order / FREE COLORING PAGES are at the site, too / on FACEBOOK

Hey Friends! We hope everyone is being safe and staying healthy in these uncertain times. :) A reminder to parents...

Posted by Anthony's Adventures on Tuesday, March 31, 2020

