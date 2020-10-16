Advertisement

Bettendorf man accused of sexually assaulting woman at Walmart

A man was arrested Thursday afternoon after police say he sexually assaulted a woman at Walmart on W. Kimberly Rd. in Davenport.
By Courtney Spinelli
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 7:56 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A man was arrested Thursday afternoon after police say he sexually assaulted a woman at Walmart on West Kimberly Road in Davenport.

According to an arrest affidavit, Davenport police were called to the store just before 12:30 Thursday p.m. for a report of an assault.

Damian N. McMahill, 20, of Bettendorf, was arrested on one count of third-degree sexual abuse, a Class C felony in Iowa, which can carry a sentence of up to 10 years in prison.

McMahill followed the victim in the store for approximately two to three minutes, according to an arrest affidavit, and once she stopped in an aisle to shop, he grabbed the victim, sexually assaulting her.

The affidavit says the victim fought back against McMahill during the assault.

According to police, McMahill admitted the reason he assaulted the victim: “she was pretty.”

The affidavit states McMahill changed his clothing and appearance immediately after the incident, but the clothing worn during the assault was recovered when police located him in his car following the incident.

Store surveillance video shows McMahill following the woman around the store prior to the incident, according to the affidavit.

Police say McMahill does not know the victim in the incident.

McMahill is being held in the Scott County Jail. His bond is set at $10,000.

