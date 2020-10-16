Advertisement

CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted on meth and cannabis charges

Officials with Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities say they’re looking for 35-year-old Jovonti McFerry Dupree Wells. Wells, according to police, is wanted for possession of a controlled substance and methamphetamine and cannabis with intent to deliver charges.
Officials with Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities say they’re looking for 35-year-old Jovonti McFerry Dupree Wells. Wells, according to police, is wanted for possession of a controlled substance and methamphetamine and cannabis with intent to deliver charges.(KWQC, Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 3:22 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Police in Moline are asking for the public’s help in locating a wanted suspect.

Officials with Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities say they’re looking for 35-year-old Jovonti McFerry Dupree Wells. Wells, according to police, is wanted for possession of a controlled substance and methamphetamine and cannabis with intent to deliver charges.

He’s described as being 6′2 and weighing 240 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.

If you have any information about these fugitives, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or submit a Web Tip. DO NOT APPROACH THESE INDIVIDUALS! You do not have to give your name. CRIME STOPPERS will pay a cash reward of up to $2500 and you can remain anonymous.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Crimestoppers

CRIME STOPPERS: Police hope to identify suspect after attempted bank robbery

Updated: moments ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Officials with Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities say on August 24 around 12:30 p.m., the Moline Police Department responded to an attempted bank robbery report. This was at the First Midwest Bank located on 15th Street.

Crimestoppers

CRIME STOPPERS: Suspects wanted after storage units broken into in Davenport

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By KWQC Staff
On October 10, police say the two men pictured above, broke into two storage sheds at the Davenport Public Storage.

Crimestoppers

CRIME STOPPERS: Police search for man wanted on theft, forgery charges

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Police say 21-year-old Curtis Fussell, is wanted out of multiple areas including Rock Island County and in Wisconsin.

News

Iowa 2nd Congressional District Debate Part 8

Updated: 45 minutes ago
Republican Mariannette Miller-Meeks and Democrat Rita Hart talk about why they are the best to represent the district Thursday during a debate hosted by KWQC TV6 and The Quad-City Times. The two are vying to represent Iowa’s 2nd Congressional District.

Latest News

News

Iowa 2nd Congressional District Debate Part 7

Updated: 46 minutes ago
Republican Mariannette Miller-Meeks and Democrat Rita Hart talk about Iowa's agricultural economy, factory farms, and EPA waivers Thursday during a debate hosted by KWQC TV6 and The Quad-City Times. The two are vying to represent Iowa’s 2nd Congressional District.

News

Iowa 2nd Congressional District Debate Part 6

Updated: 50 minutes ago
Republican Mariannette Miller-Meeks and Democrat Rita Hart talk about racial inequity and diversity in law enforcement Thursday during a debate hosted by KWQC TV6 and The Quad-City Times. The two are vying to represent Iowa’s 2nd Congressional District.

News

Iowa 2nd Congressional District Debate Part 5

Updated: 1 hour ago
Republican Mariannette Miller-Meeks and Democrat Rita Hart talk about ensuring a more successful future for women and achievement gaps during the pandemic Thursday during a debate hosted by KWQC TV6 and The Quad-City Times. The two are vying to represent Iowa’s 2nd Congressional District.

Illinois News

Illinois officials report 8 additional counties at warning level for COVID-19

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Illinois health officials say 34 counties are considered to be at a warning level for COVID-19.

News

Quad Cities Success Fair to be held as drive-thru event at Rock Island Arsenal

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
It will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, October 22.

News

Drive-thru job fair in DeWitt on Tuesday

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
It will be held from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Travel Mart Parking Lot.