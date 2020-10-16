CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted on meth and cannabis charges

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Police in Moline are asking for the public’s help in locating a wanted suspect.

Officials with Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities say they’re looking for 35-year-old Jovonti McFerry Dupree Wells. Wells, according to police, is wanted for possession of a controlled substance and methamphetamine and cannabis with intent to deliver charges.

He’s described as being 6′2 and weighing 240 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.

If you have any information about these fugitives, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or submit a Web Tip. DO NOT APPROACH THESE INDIVIDUALS! You do not have to give your name. CRIME STOPPERS will pay a cash reward of up to $2500 and you can remain anonymous.

