CRIME STOPPERS: Police hope to identify suspect after attempted bank robbery

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - A man is wanted following an attempted bank robbery in Moline according to police.

Officials with Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities say on August 24 around 12:30 p.m., the Moline Police Department responded to an attempted bank robbery report. This was at the First Midwest Bank located on 15th Street.

Police say the man, pictured above, walked in and asked about opening an account. After a few minutes police say the man produced a note that said he was robbing the bank and told the teller to give him money from the drawer.

The teller did not do this and told the suspect the money was in the vault and she did not have access to it.

After a few minutes, police say the suspect got frustrated and left the bank without any money and took the note with him.

If you have any information about these crimes or any person(s) involved, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or submit a Web Tip. You do not have to give your name. CRIME STOPPERS will pay a cash reward of up to $2500 and you can remain anonymous.

