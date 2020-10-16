CRIME STOPPERS: Police search for man wanted on theft, forgery charges

(KWQC) - Officials with Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities need your help in locating a wanted suspect.

Police say 21-year-old Curtis Fussell, is wanted out of multiple areas including Rock Island County and in Wisconsin.

He’s wanted on theft and forgery, probation violation and receiving stolen property charges according to police.

He is described as being 6′3 and weighing 170 pounds. He has red hair and green eyes.

If you have any information about these fugitives, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or submit a Web Tip. DO NOT APPROACH THESE INDIVIDUALS! You do not have to give your name. CRIME STOPPERS will pay a cash reward of up to $2500 and you can remain anonymous.

