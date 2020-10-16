CRIME STOPPERS: Suspects wanted after storage units broken into in Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Two men are wanted in connection with storage units that were broken into in Davenport.

On October 10, police say the two men pictured above, broke into two storage sheds at the Davenport Public Storage.

According to police a keyboard, three guitars, a Craftsman propane heater and a computer monitor were taken.

If you have any information about these crimes or any person(s) involved, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or submit a Web Tip. You do not have to give your name. CRIME STOPPERS will pay a cash reward of up to $2500 and you can remain anonymous.

