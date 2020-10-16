Downtown Muscatine shares plans for annual holiday events

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - Downtown Muscatine is sharing plans for two of its annual holiday events.

Downtown is kicking off the holiday season with the annual Holiday Open House from noon to 4 p.m. on Sunday, November 15. The event helps support small, locally owned businesses. There will be in-store specials, entertainment and refreshments at over 20 participating downtown businesses. Some businesses will also be open on Sundays through the holiday season.

Next up is an over 35-year annual tradition, the Muscatine Journal’s Holiday Stroll. This year’s stroll will be slightly different. Instead of the stroll happening on one evening, there will be three from December 3 to December 5. There will be the lighting of the Community Christmas Tree, live entertainment, window display contests, treats and more in Downtown Muscatine.

You can visit the Downtown Muscatine Facebook page for more details about both events.

