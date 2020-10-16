Advertisement

Empower House Spooktacular 5K

Support Iowa’s only clubhouse for people with brain injuries
By Debbie McFadden
Oct. 16, 2020
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Claire Motto Steil, Empower House co-founder, is a PSL guest to talk about Empower House (scroll down for more information about the facility) and the non-profit’s annual fundraiser, the Empower House Spooktacular 5K Virtual Run/Walk (see image below). Empower House is the first and only brain injury Clubhouse in Iowa. SIGN UP HERE.

So how does the virtual 5K work?

  1. Sign up. Go to Empowerhouseqca.org or Register Here for the Virtual 5K!
  2. Sign up any additional friends and family. Registration fees are $30 per person.
  3. Stop by Empower House on October 29: 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. at 131 W. 2nd St., Suite 305, Davenport for curbside pick up of your pre-race packet. If you do not live in the Quad Cities area and would like your race packet mailed to you, contact Empower House at hello@empowerhouseqca.org.
  4. On the weekend of Halloween, run or walk any place of your choosing in your race shirt or a costume and just HAVE FUN!
  5. If you choose, share the fun by posting photos or comments to social media using the hashtag #EHspooktacular5K #EmpowerHouse5K #EmpowerHouse #5K , it’s that simple!

IN CASE OF INCLEMENT WEATHER: Since this race is virtual, you may participate on a different day of your choosing if the weather is not ideal during our noted race times.

Empower House Spooktacular 5K Virtual Run/Walk
Empower House Spooktacular 5K Virtual Run/Walk(none)

Why Support Empower House? Empower House — A Brain Injury Clubhouse of the Quad Cities is a place where people with brain injuries age 18 and over come to be productive and enjoy contributing to a common cause and just “belong”. Empower House provides an environment to learn work and life skills while contributing to community as well as feeling a sense of belonging and purpose. The Clubhouse model began in 1948. Now there are more than 300 Clubhouses around the world. Nearly 30 of these clubhouses focus on people with brain injuries, but Empower House is the first and only brain injury Clubhouse in Iowa. Empower House opened on Feb. 2019 one afternoon per week in the basement of Sacred Heart Cathedral, but expanded in Feb. 2020 to two full days per week at a permanent location in Downtown Davenport. 2021 will bring exciting announcements in expansion.

