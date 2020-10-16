Halloween decoration competition between local families

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - With Halloween about two weeks away, many are finding ways to get into the spirit. The Gonzales family in Rock Island knew this year’s Halloween was going to be very different, so they decided to get friends and family together to see who can make the best Halloween decorations, and bring a smile to the kids in their neighborhood.

Tony Gonzales says he moved back to the Quad Cities this May and had a lot of free time recently, which is when he decided he wanted to take his decorations “to the next level. Because who knows what’s going to happen this year. We want to be very safe so we can have people enjoy it.”

Gonzales' sister got involved in East Moline with a Coco-themed yard that took weeks to make. Eydie Glackin says she created a mariachi, catrina doll, Miguel crossing the marigold bridge, Mama Coco, and an ofrenda. “I hope it just makes them happy to see someone got in the Halloween spirit and they get in the spirit too,” says Glackin.

Over in Rock Island, Jackie Gonzalez spent about three hours preparing her “conjured” yard. “A little boy and his family drove by and a kid yelled out the window ‘ah!’ Which was cool. And some people yell out ‘hey this looks cool!’" shares Gonzalez. She says it’s fun to see people’s reactions and see them drive by.

On the night of Halloween, Gonzalez already has precautions planned including social distancing, prepackaging treats, and wearing a face mask.

Gonzales says he wants to make sure kids know they can still have fun as long as they’re safe, “with school and everything else, it got lost... we can still have fun and enjoy our holidays.” He says preparations for this Halloween started on September 15th, with each creature taking about one day to make.

Where you can find the houses:

Gonzales' Spooky home: 2041 28th Street, Rock Island

Glackin’s Coco home: 908 25th Avenue, East Moline

Gonzalez’s “Conjured” home: 1011 30th Avenue, East Moline

Halloween town home: 206 Cliff Drive, Silvis

If you want to get help pick the winner, you can vote here.

