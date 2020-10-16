Advertisement

Hilltop Urban Garden Drive-Up Giveaway

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 7:31 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Hilltop Urban Garden Drive-Up Giveaway is a first time event looking to provide healthy foods and nutritional information as part of Urban Garden outreach. Scott Tunnicliff, Executive Director of the Hilltop Campus Village, joins PSL to give an overview of the event and more.

This Saturday, October 17, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., multiple organizations will be helping to distribute fresh vegetables and other food stuffs, courtesy of Vine Ministries, from 15th and Scott Street in Davenport, at the Hilltop Campus Village’s Urban Garden. Those participating: PUNCH, Vine Ministries, Hilltop Campus Village, Davenport Rotary Club, St. Ambrose, ISU Extension Service, & Genesis Health System.

The nutritional and educational outreach is made possible by a grant to the HCV from the Davenport Rotary Club’s Charitable Giving Fund. PUNCH (People Uniting Neighborhood Churches) will help distribute the boxes of food, furnished by Vine Ministries to anyone in need.

Persons wishing to receive food (there are NO qualifications---anyone can get food) may do so by coming from the south via Scott Street, and from the east by parking on the north side of 15th Street. Barricades on the east side of Scott will be in place to allow for cars to pull up for curbside service. Folks without automobiles may also get food. There is no charge for the food and educational information. Please note: boxes are pre-packed which means modifications cannot be made based on personal preference.

Over time, the hope is to be able to follow up with food preparation and gardening courses with other area organizations, creating the opportunity for careers, as well as better enable people to do more home cooking with fresh foods.

