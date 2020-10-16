Illinois officials report highest COVID-19 case count for second day in a row

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KWQC) - The Illinois Department of Public Health has once again reported the highest number of COVID-19 cases in a 24-hour period since the pandemic began.

On Friday, the health department reported 4,554 cases in the state. On Thursday, health officials also reported a large number of COVID-19 cases totaling to 4,015.

IDPH says 5,368 cases of COVID-19 were reported on September 4, however, that was after a slowdown in data processing that delayed some numbers.

After releasing Friday’s numbers, IDPH is now reporting a total of 336,174 cases in the state, including 9,165 deaths.

The health department reported the following 38 additional confirmed deaths on Friday:

Christian County: 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s

Clay County: 1 female 50s, 1 female 80s

Cook County: 1 female 40s, 3 male 50s, 1 female 70s, 2 females 80s, 1 male 80s

DuPage County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 90s

Fayette County: 1 male 80s

Ford County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 90s

Jefferson County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 90s

JoDaviess County: 1 male 80s, 1 male 90s

Lake County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 90s

Lawrence County: 1 male 70s

Madison County: 1 male 60s, 1 male 70s

McHenry County: 1 female 60s

Ogle County: 1 male 70s

Richland County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 90s

Rock Island County: 1 male 60s

Sangamon County: 1 female 80s

St. Clair County: 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s

Wayne County: 1 male 90s

Will County: 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s

Williamson County: 1 male 70s

Illinois health officials say the seven-day statewide positivity rate is 5.1% from October 9 to October 15.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 87,759 tests in Illinois for a total of 6,618,768.

As of Thursday night, 2,016 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, IDPH says 410 patients were in the ICU and 151 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

