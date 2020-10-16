Illinois officials report highest COVID-19 case count for second day in a row
Health officials complete over 87,000 tests in 24 hours
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KWQC) - The Illinois Department of Public Health has once again reported the highest number of COVID-19 cases in a 24-hour period since the pandemic began.
On Friday, the health department reported 4,554 cases in the state. On Thursday, health officials also reported a large number of COVID-19 cases totaling to 4,015.
IDPH says 5,368 cases of COVID-19 were reported on September 4, however, that was after a slowdown in data processing that delayed some numbers.
After releasing Friday’s numbers, IDPH is now reporting a total of 336,174 cases in the state, including 9,165 deaths.
The health department reported the following 38 additional confirmed deaths on Friday:
- Christian County: 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s
- Clay County: 1 female 50s, 1 female 80s
- Cook County: 1 female 40s, 3 male 50s, 1 female 70s, 2 females 80s, 1 male 80s
- DuPage County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 90s
- Fayette County: 1 male 80s
- Ford County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 90s
- Jefferson County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 90s
- JoDaviess County: 1 male 80s, 1 male 90s
- Lake County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 90s
- Lawrence County: 1 male 70s
- Madison County: 1 male 60s, 1 male 70s
- McHenry County: 1 female 60s
- Ogle County: 1 male 70s
- Richland County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 90s
- Rock Island County: 1 male 60s
- Sangamon County: 1 female 80s
- St. Clair County: 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s
- Wayne County: 1 male 90s
- Will County: 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s
- Williamson County: 1 male 70s
Illinois health officials say the seven-day statewide positivity rate is 5.1% from October 9 to October 15.
Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 87,759 tests in Illinois for a total of 6,618,768.
As of Thursday night, 2,016 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, IDPH says 410 patients were in the ICU and 151 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
