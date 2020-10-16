Advertisement

Iowa officials report 1,330 new COVID-19 cases, 16 deaths over 24 hours

(Source: AP)
(Source: AP)(AP)
By Tara Gray
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 11:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KWQC) - Iowa officials reported 1,330 new COVID-19 cases and 16 deaths between 10:30 a.m. Thursday and 10:30 a.m. Friday, according to the state’s coronavirus website.

That brings the statewide total to 104,552 cases, with a positivity rate of 11.8%, and 1,521 deaths. The state website, which reports the data in real-time, also showed that 886,557 Iowans have been tested and 105 people were in the intensive care unit.

A breakdown of local counties includes:

CountyNew CasesTotal Cases14-Day Positivity RateTotal TestedTotal RecoveredTotal Deaths
Scott 683,8519.2%42,6442,72433
Clinton121,3228.2%11,0541,03825
Muscatine101,2707.6%10,8961,01257
Des Moines321,12112.7%10,4847389
Lee258357.3%7,8775889
Henry1295111.2%5,8356475
Jackson2549612.5%4,5322983
Cedar63286%4,4782205
Louisa44807.2%2,93240815

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Illinois News

Illinois officials report highest COVID-19 case count for second day in a row

Updated: moments ago
|
By Angela Rose
Illinois health officials completed over 87,000 COVID-19 tests during the past 24 hours.

News

Iowa 2nd Congressional District Debate Part 4

Updated: 8 minutes ago
Republican Mariannette Miller-Meeks and Democrat Rita Hart talk about SCOTUS and the Affordable Care Act and SCOTUS, Congress and Roe v. Wade, Thursday during a debate hosted by KWQC TV6 and The Quad-City Times. The two are vying to represent Iowa’s 2nd Congressional District.

News

Downtown Muscatine shares plans for annual holiday events

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Downtown shared its plans for the Holiday Open House and the Muscatine Journal’s Holiday Stroll.

News

Rock Island County Health Dept. offering walk-in flu shot clinics

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
The Rock Island County Health Department is offering walk-in flu vaccination clinics.

Latest News

News

St. Anthony’s Nursing and Rehabilitation Center to host first annual drive-thru flu shot clinic

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
It will be held from noon to 2 p.m. on October 20 and October 27 in Rock Island.

Crime

Davenport man sentenced to up to 20 years in prison in wife’s 2019 death

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Tara Gray
Casey Klemme, 39, pleaded guilty in September in Scott County District Court to multiple charges, including voluntary manslaughter.

News

Silvis police to host event encouraging proper disposal of old prescription drugs

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

Rock Island nursing home collecting Halloween candy, winter clothes for its residents

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

Davenport residents asked to submit their hopes for the future for time capsule project

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

Woman cited following crash that injured pedestrian in Moline

Updated: 5 hours ago