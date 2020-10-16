Iowa officials report 1,330 new COVID-19 cases, 16 deaths over 24 hours

(KWQC) - Iowa officials reported 1,330 new COVID-19 cases and 16 deaths between 10:30 a.m. Thursday and 10:30 a.m. Friday, according to the state’s coronavirus website.

That brings the statewide total to 104,552 cases, with a positivity rate of 11.8%, and 1,521 deaths. The state website, which reports the data in real-time, also showed that 886,557 Iowans have been tested and 105 people were in the intensive care unit.

A breakdown of local counties includes:

County New Cases Total Cases 14-Day Positivity Rate Total Tested Total Recovered Total Deaths Scott 68 3,851 9.2% 42,644 2,724 33 Clinton 12 1,322 8.2% 11,054 1,038 25 Muscatine 10 1,270 7.6% 10,896 1,012 57 Des Moines 32 1,121 12.7% 10,484 738 9 Lee 25 835 7.3% 7,877 588 9 Henry 12 951 11.2% 5,835 647 5 Jackson 25 496 12.5% 4,532 298 3 Cedar 6 328 6% 4,478 220 5 Louisa 4 480 7.2% 2,932 408 15

