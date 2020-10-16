Iowa officials report 1,330 new COVID-19 cases, 16 deaths over 24 hours
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 11:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(KWQC) - Iowa officials reported 1,330 new COVID-19 cases and 16 deaths between 10:30 a.m. Thursday and 10:30 a.m. Friday, according to the state’s coronavirus website.
That brings the statewide total to 104,552 cases, with a positivity rate of 11.8%, and 1,521 deaths. The state website, which reports the data in real-time, also showed that 886,557 Iowans have been tested and 105 people were in the intensive care unit.
A breakdown of local counties includes:
|County
|New Cases
|Total Cases
|14-Day Positivity Rate
|Total Tested
|Total Recovered
|Total Deaths
|Scott
|68
|3,851
|9.2%
|42,644
|2,724
|33
|Clinton
|12
|1,322
|8.2%
|11,054
|1,038
|25
|Muscatine
|10
|1,270
|7.6%
|10,896
|1,012
|57
|Des Moines
|32
|1,121
|12.7%
|10,484
|738
|9
|Lee
|25
|835
|7.3%
|7,877
|588
|9
|Henry
|12
|951
|11.2%
|5,835
|647
|5
|Jackson
|25
|496
|12.5%
|4,532
|298
|3
|Cedar
|6
|328
|6%
|4,478
|220
|5
|Louisa
|4
|480
|7.2%
|2,932
|408
|15
