Advertisement

Man arrested in connection with 2017 fatal shooting in Davenport

Chontez Graham has been arrested in connection to a 2017 deadly shooting.
Chontez Graham has been arrested in connection to a 2017 deadly shooting.(Scott County Jail)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 6:37 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport police have arrested a Missouri man in connection with the 2017 shooting death of 18-year-old Demetrius Allen in Davenport.

Online jail records show Chontez Lamont Graham, 24, of Jefferson City, was booked into the Scott County Jail Friday on charges of first-degree murder, first-degree robbery, and flight to avoid prosecution.

On March 5, 2017, Davenport police responded to a shooting in the parking lot of the Brady Street Stadium, according to an arrest affidavit.

Officers found Allen dead. He had been shot multiple times, according to the affidavit.

According to the affidavit, Graham and unnamed co-defendants “willfully and with premeditation” killed Allen during a robbery and took cash and personal belongings.

Through the course of the investigation, police learned Graham fled the state to avoid apprehension and prosecution for the homicide, according to the affidavit.

Graham is expected to appear in Scott County Court via video arraignment Saturday.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Already had COVID-19? Local health experts say still wear a mask

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By Marci Clark
Experts are urging the public to stay vigilant.

News

Already had COVID? Local health experts say still wear a mask

Updated: 16 minutes ago
The day's major news events and late breaking stories are presented by the KWQC evening news team, along with the latest weather update and tomorrow's forecast.

News

Halloween decoration competition between local families

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Montse Ricossa
The Gonzales family in Rock Island knew this year’s Halloween was going to be very different, so they decided to get friends and family together to see who can make the best Halloween decorations, and bring a smile to the kids in their neighborhood.

TV6 Investigates

TV6 Investigates: Man accused in Davenport Walmart sexual assault convicted in 2019 groping incident, court records show

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Courtney Spinelli
Online Scott County Jail records show Damian N. McMahill, 20, of Bettendorf, remained in custody Friday on the new charge.

Latest News

Decision 2020

Rock Island County expands early voting hours, opens new location

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
The Rock Island County Clerk’s office will stay open until 8 p.m. on weeknights for early voting starting on Monday, Oct. 19.

News

Scott County Health Dept. gives out tips for safe trick-or-treating

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Health officials with the Scott County Health Department are giving out trick-or-treating safety tips ahead of Halloween this year.

Crimestoppers

CRIME STOPPERS: Police hope to identify suspect after attempted bank robbery

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Officials with Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities say on August 24 around 12:30 p.m., the Moline Police Department responded to an attempted bank robbery report. This was at the First Midwest Bank located on 15th Street.

Crimestoppers

CRIME STOPPERS: Suspects wanted after storage units broken into in Davenport

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
On October 10, police say the two men pictured above, broke into two storage sheds at the Davenport Public Storage.

Crimestoppers

CRIME STOPPERS: Police search for man wanted on theft, forgery charges

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Police say 21-year-old Curtis Fussell, is wanted out of multiple areas including Rock Island County and in Wisconsin.

Crimestoppers

CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted on meth and cannabis charges

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Officials with Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities say they’re looking for 35-year-old Jovonti McFerry Dupree Wells.