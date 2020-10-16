Man arrested in connection with 2017 fatal shooting in Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport police have arrested a Missouri man in connection with the 2017 shooting death of 18-year-old Demetrius Allen in Davenport.

Online jail records show Chontez Lamont Graham, 24, of Jefferson City, was booked into the Scott County Jail Friday on charges of first-degree murder, first-degree robbery, and flight to avoid prosecution.

On March 5, 2017, Davenport police responded to a shooting in the parking lot of the Brady Street Stadium, according to an arrest affidavit.

Officers found Allen dead. He had been shot multiple times, according to the affidavit.

According to the affidavit, Graham and unnamed co-defendants “willfully and with premeditation” killed Allen during a robbery and took cash and personal belongings.

Through the course of the investigation, police learned Graham fled the state to avoid apprehension and prosecution for the homicide, according to the affidavit.

Graham is expected to appear in Scott County Court via video arraignment Saturday.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.