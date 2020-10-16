Advertisement

Medicare Open Enrollment

Health Alliance Medicare answers your FAQs
By Debbie McFadden
Oct. 16, 2020
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) -

Now is the time to review your Medicare options! Lora S. Felger, Community/Broker Liaison at Health Alliance Medicare, is a PSL guest to discuss important points about the Annual Election Period for Medicare enrollment. Some of the FAQs addressed in the interview are below. There are also some important differences in how to get educated because of COVID discussed.

When is enrollment?

  • Annual Election Period is October 15 to December 7. So now is the time to assess your needs/coverage and decide whether changes should be enacted.

What do your clients like most about Medicare Advantage?

  • More affordable than Medicare Supplement.
  • Hospital, doctor’s office and pharmacy in one.
  • Extras like dental, fitness and travel assistance.
  • Networks so you see doctors you know and trust.

What does the Health Alliance Medicare Advantage landscape look like for members and prospects for 2021?

  • Expanded pharmacy network so a number of low- cost generic drugs.
  • Decreased 90-day copay costs for retail and mail order.
  • Plans provide Virtual Health coverage (includes both telemedicine with your primary care. provider or a specialist and on demand virtual visits).
  • Eliminated the copay on the Medicare covered eye exam – all Tier 1 vision exams are free for in-network providers.
  • All with the same great customer service.

What’s are some Medicare-covered preventative services?

Screenings:

  • Diabetes – For diabetes or pre-diabetes if you have any health risk factors.
  • Mammograms – To detect breast cancer.
  • Cardiovascular – For cholesterol, lipid and triglyceride levels to determine stroke risk (covered every five years).
  • Colorectal Cancer – To help find colorectal cancer early and what treatment works best.
  • Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm – A one-time ultrasound if you’re at risk.
  • Depression – One screening per year.

Immunizations:

Flu Shots – Annual shot to help prevent the flu virus.

Hepatitis B Shots – A series of three shots to protect you from Hepatitis B.

Tests:

  • Bone Mass – If you’re at risk for broken bones.
  • Glaucoma – To help diagnose this eye disease.
  • HIV – If you’re at risk for this infection.

Wellness:

  • Diabetes Self-Management – Coaching if you have diabetes.
  • Alcohol Misuse – Screening for alcohol misuse (one per year).
  • Medical Nutrition – Training if you have diabetes or kidney disease or had a recent transplant.

Where can people learn more or ask questions about Medicare coverage?

