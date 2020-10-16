Advertisement

Muscatine shelter for homeless and domestic violence copes with COVID-19 impact

By Marci Clark
Oct. 15, 2020
MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) -

Muscatine Center for Social Action has been able to keep its doors open during a time of uncertainty.

The center offers shelter for people experiencing domestic violence and homelessness, two situations the pandemic has exacerbated. MCSA says they housed 40 people within one week at the start of the pandemic.

The shelter has spaced out sleeping areas and cut down on sharing common spaces.

“We have a rapid rehousing program through the Department of Housing and Urban Development so we have been able to use those resources to get housing really quickly so that they aren’t sharing community spaces in here as often,” says Jennifer Leirness, Resource Development Officer for MCSA.

And with colder weather on the way, the shelter is prepared to respond to a possible influx of people looking for the warmth of indoors.

“We have pretty harsh winters here in the midwest so we don’t want people to think they have to stay outside during that time so if you are in Muscatine County and you are looking for a place to be, we will work to make sure we always have room, so don’t ever worry about us not having room for you,” says Leirness.

If you are in need of services from a shelter the resources below can help.

Muscatine Center for Social Action

Christian Care

Humility Homes

QC Haven of Hope

United Way Quad Cities

Salvation Army of the Quad Cities

Winnie’s Place

Family Resources

