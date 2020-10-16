Parents Supporting Adult Children

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) -

Adult children moving back home isn’t exactly new, but we’ve seen a big resurgence during the coronavirus pandemic. Local financial professional, Drue Kampmann from True Financial Partners, joins PSL with tips on how parents can help their adult kids without jeopardizing their own retirement goals. Things covered in the interview:

Q: WHY ARE ADULT CHILDREN MOVING BACK IN WITH THEIR PARENTS?

The coronavirus pandemic is changing our lives in unthinkable ways. Half of millennials are finding themselves without a job or have lost income since March.

Students are struggling with college debt. The average amount borrowed is around $30,000.

Younger Americans also have less money in their savings account.

All of these factors have resulted in nearly 27 million young adults now living with their parents, which exceeds the previous record set during the Great Depression.

Q: HOW CAN PARENTS NAVIGATE THEIR FINANCES WHEN ADULT CHILDREN MOVE HOME?

Each parent-child relationship is different, and each child’s individual situation is different. But my tips will give you a starting point.

Clarify Expectations

About two-thirds of parents are providing financial support to pay for things like groceries and health care expenses for adult children who have moved back home.

Before they move in, set clear expectations by drawing up a contract . Determine how much your adult child will pay for rent, groceries and utilities. You may even want to include a projected move-out date (timeline).

This can be a tough conversation. Be realistic about determining how much your adult child can afford to contribute.

Prioritize your long-term financial goals---and be sure to make moves that won’t delay your retirement goals.

Teach Financial Independence

An adult child moving home is an excellent time to teach financial independence. A great way to do this is by helping them create a budget.

Budgeting under our new circumstances can be challenging. Many of us have to reevaluate our necessary and unnecessary expenses.

Sit down together to discuss where their money is going and find ways to trim.

The website, truefinancialpartners.com , has a worksheet to help you get started.

Consider Your Own Needs

COVID-19 has been hard on our finances. About 30% of people are putting less into retirement savings or have stopped saving entirely.

While it’s ok to help your children, make sure your finances are in order before giving others money.

Seek Professional Help

A financial professional can serve a few different roles. Not only can they help the parent with their finances, they can also teach the adult child how to manage money.

If a family is struggling to communicate with each other about finances, a financial professional can also be the mediator for the parent and child.

Working with a professional can help the parent work the numbers to figure out how they can financially support themselves and still help out

TRUE FINANCIAL PARTNERS / 3475 Utica Ridge Road / Bettendorf, IA / (563) 359-TRUE (8783) or Toll Free: (877) 359-8783

