Quad Cities Success Fair to be held as drive-thru event at Rock Island Arsenal
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 2:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL (KWQC) - The Quad Cities Success Fair will be held as a drive-thru event on Thursday, October 22 at the Rock Island Arsenal.
It will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Memorial Field.
According to a flyer, the fair helps bridge employment for veterans, civilians, transitioning soldiers and the community.
