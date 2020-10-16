Advertisement

Quad Cities Success Fair to be held as drive-thru event at Rock Island Arsenal

(WCJB)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 2:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL (KWQC) - The Quad Cities Success Fair will be held as a drive-thru event on Thursday, October 22 at the Rock Island Arsenal.

It will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Memorial Field.

According to a flyer, the fair helps bridge employment for veterans, civilians, transitioning soldiers and the community.

