Advertisement

Rock Island County expands early voting hours, opens new location

The Rock Island County Clerk’s office will stay open until 8 p.m. on weeknights for early voting starting on Monday, Oct. 19.
The Rock Island County Clerk’s office will stay open until 8 p.m. on weeknights for early voting starting on Monday, Oct. 19.(MGN Image)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 4:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCK ISLAND Co., Ill. (KWQC) - The Rock Island County Clerk’s office will stay open until 8 p.m. on weeknights for early voting starting on Monday, Oct. 19.

County Clerk Karen Kinney said this will go until November 2. Kinney said there are record numbers for early voting this year and the extra hours will provide more opportunities for voters to cast their ballot.

The county clerk’s office will be open for early voting on the weekends from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays, Oct. 24 and 31 and on Sundays, Oct. 25 and Nov. 1.

They will also open an early voting location at Western Illinois University in Moline.

Voters can vote early at the WIU campus starting on Monday, Oct. 19 until Friday, Oct. 30. This will be Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

“Due to COVID, we are asking voters at all our voting facilities to please wear a mask and keep a distance of 6 feet between each voter,” Kinney said in a release.

Election judges at each location will keep machines and surfaces sanitized to protect against COVID.

Voters who previously requested a vote by mail ballot but now wish to vote in person will need to surrender their ballot to election judges first before being allowed to switch to early voting.

At each early voting location, individuals who need to register to vote for the first time or update her or his name or address information can take advantage of the grace period registration & voting.

Under the grace period, individuals will need to provide two forms of ID with current name & address listed, and vote at the same time.

More information on voter registration and voting is available at www.votericounty.org or by calling the Rock Island County Clerk’s Election Hotline at 786-VOTE (309-786-8683).

The County Clerk’s Office is located at 1504 3rd Ave., Rock Island, IL.

All visitors to the County Clerk’s Office will need to pass through the security checkpoint at the main entrance. Additionally, due to COVID-19, all visitors to the building must wear a face mask that covers their nose & mouth.

Parking is available for limited times on the street in front of the building, or for free in the parking ramp one block east of the building.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Decision 2020

AP FACT CHECK: Rhetoric from Trump, Biden in the non-debate

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Thursday's town halls were the result of the second debate being canceled.

Decision 2020

U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst and Theresa Greenfield talked COVID-19, systemic racism, defunding the police and more Thursday

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
U.S. Senator Joni Ernst and Theresa Greenfield, who is running against Ernst, debated Thursday evening in Iowa.

Decision 2020

What presidential polls tell us and what was learned from 2016

Updated: Oct. 15, 2020 at 9:57 AM CDT
|
By Spencer Maki
Iowa polls continue to position both 2020 presidential candidates statistically tied.

Decision 2020

Town halls and debates took place Thursday ahead of Decision 2020

Updated: Oct. 14, 2020 at 3:01 PM CDT
|
By KWQC Staff
TV6 aired Iowa’s Second Congressional seat between Rita Hart and Mariannette Miller-Meeks on Thursday night at 8 p.m.

Latest News

Decision 2020

Trump, Biden zero in on swing states that are key to victory

Updated: Oct. 13, 2020 at 8:05 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
The dueling trips to key states come against the backdrop of a second day of hearings in the Senate to confirm Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court.

Decision 2020

President Donald Trump to hold rally Wednesday in Des Moines

Updated: Oct. 13, 2020 at 9:22 AM CDT
|
By Associated Press
The president is planning to have a rally at the Des Moines International Airport.

News

President Donald Trump to hold rally Wednesday in Des Moines

Updated: Oct. 13, 2020 at 9:21 AM CDT

Decision 2020

FBI offers tips to avoid online scams targeting voters

Updated: Oct. 13, 2020 at 6:25 AM CDT
|
By CNN Staff
Weeks before the presidential election, federal authorities are warning that scammers may be targeting voters.

Decision 2020

Kanye West promises faith-based approach in 1st presidential campaign video

Updated: Oct. 13, 2020 at 6:25 AM CDT
|
By Gray News staff
West is on the ballot in 12 states, some of them battleground states, but mathematically speaking, he cannot win the presidency.

Decision 2020

Big turnout as early in-person voting starts in Georgia

Updated: Oct. 12, 2020 at 4:26 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
The chance to cast ballots on Georgia’s first day of in-person early voting Monday had thousands of people waiting for hours to make their voices heard.