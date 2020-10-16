Advertisement

Rock Island County health officials report 51 new coronavirus cases, 1 death Friday

(KCRG)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 1:32 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
ROCK ISLAND Co., Ill. (KWQC) - The Rock Island County Health Department reported 51 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, including one additional death.

The health department says the death from COVID-19 was of a man in his 60s who had been hospitalized. The total number of deaths in Rock Island County from the virus is now 97.

Rock Island County health officials have now reported a total of 3,653 COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began.

There are 29 patients being hospitalized in the county.

The new cases are:

  • 2 men in their 80s
  • 4 men in their 70s
  • 3 men in their 60s
  • 9 men in their 50s
  • 7 men in their 40s
  • 3 men in their 30s
  • 2 men in their 20s
  • 3 boys in their teens
  • 3 women in their 60s
  • 4 women in their 50s
  • 2 women in their 40s
  • 3 women in their 30s
  • 4 women in their 20s
  • 1 woman in her teens
  • 1 girl in her teens

