Scott County Health Dept. gives out tips for safe trick-or-treating

Health officials with the Scott County Health Department are giving out trick-or-treating safety tips ahead of Halloween this year.
Health officials with the Scott County Health Department are giving out trick-or-treating safety tips ahead of Halloween this year.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 4:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SCOTT Co., Iowa (KWQC) - Health officials with the Scott County Health Department are giving out trick-or-treating safety tips ahead of Halloween this year.

2020 Trick-or-Treat times throughout the Quad Cities area

For Trick-or-Treaters:

  • Wear a protective mask while trick-or-treating
  • Trick-or-treat with members of your household only
  • Limit the number of houses you visit
  • Don’t crowd at the door; leave space between groups
  • Stay local - don’t go to other cities
  • Use sanitizer before eating any treats
  • Stay home if you/someone in your household is sick

For handing out treats:

  • Wear a protective mask when handing out treats
  • Keep sanitizer close by and use often
  • Place the treat into the trick-or-treater’s bag; fewer hands reaching in the bowl
  • Don’t take part if you/someone in your household is sick

Trick-or-treating safely during the pandemic is going to take some extra steps. If you'll be trick-or-treating or hand...

Posted by Scott County Health Department on Thursday, October 15, 2020

