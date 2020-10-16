Scott County Health Dept. gives out tips for safe trick-or-treating
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 4:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SCOTT Co., Iowa (KWQC) - Health officials with the Scott County Health Department are giving out trick-or-treating safety tips ahead of Halloween this year.
For Trick-or-Treaters:
- Wear a protective mask while trick-or-treating
- Trick-or-treat with members of your household only
- Limit the number of houses you visit
- Don’t crowd at the door; leave space between groups
- Stay local - don’t go to other cities
- Use sanitizer before eating any treats
- Stay home if you/someone in your household is sick
For handing out treats:
- Wear a protective mask when handing out treats
- Keep sanitizer close by and use often
- Place the treat into the trick-or-treater’s bag; fewer hands reaching in the bowl
- Don’t take part if you/someone in your household is sick
Trick-or-treating safely during the pandemic is going to take some extra steps. If you'll be trick-or-treating or hand...Posted by Scott County Health Department on Thursday, October 15, 2020
Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.