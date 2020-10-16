Scott County Health Dept. gives out tips for safe trick-or-treating

SCOTT Co., Iowa (KWQC) - Health officials with the Scott County Health Department are giving out trick-or-treating safety tips ahead of Halloween this year.

Wear a protective mask while trick-or-treating

Trick-or-treat with members of your household only

Limit the number of houses you visit

Don’t crowd at the door; leave space between groups

Stay local - don’t go to other cities

Use sanitizer before eating any treats