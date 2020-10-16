St. Anthony’s Nursing and Rehabilitation Center to host first annual drive-thru flu shot clinic

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - St. Anthony’s Nursing and Rehabilitation Center is partnering with Community Health Care to host its first annual drive-thru flu shot clinic.

The flu shot clinic will held from noon to 2 p.m. on Tuesday, October 20 and Tuesday, October 27 at St. Anthony’s Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, which is located at 767 30th Street in Rock Island.

CDC guidelines will be followed and everyone is asked to wear a mask a all times. The clinic is free to the public.

St. Anthony’s Nursing and Rehabilitation Center says this is a part of its tradition of giving back to the community.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.