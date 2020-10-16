Advertisement

St. Anthony’s Nursing and Rehabilitation Center to host first annual drive-thru flu shot clinic

Source: MGN
Source: MGN(KALB)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 10:05 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - St. Anthony’s Nursing and Rehabilitation Center is partnering with Community Health Care to host its first annual drive-thru flu shot clinic.

The flu shot clinic will held from noon to 2 p.m. on Tuesday, October 20 and Tuesday, October 27 at St. Anthony’s Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, which is located at 767 30th Street in Rock Island.

CDC guidelines will be followed and everyone is asked to wear a mask a all times. The clinic is free to the public.

St. Anthony’s Nursing and Rehabilitation Center says this is a part of its tradition of giving back to the community.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Downtown Muscatine shares plans for annual holiday events

Updated: moments ago
|
By KWQC Staff
The city shared its plans for the Holiday Open House and the Muscatine Journal’s Holiday Stroll.

News

Rock Island County Health Dept. offering walk-in flu shot clinics

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By KWQC Staff
The Rock Island County Health Department is offering walk-in flu vaccination clinics.

Crime

Davenport man sentenced to up to 20 years in prison in wife’s 2019 death

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Tara Gray
Casey Klemme, 39, pleaded guilty in September in Scott County District Court to multiple charges, including voluntary manslaughter.

News

Silvis police to host event encouraging proper disposal of old prescription drugs

Updated: 3 hours ago

Latest News

News

Rock Island nursing home collecting Halloween candy, winter clothes for its residents

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

Davenport residents asked to submit their hopes for the future for time capsule project

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

Woman cited following crash that injured pedestrian in Moline

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

Bettendorf man accused of sexually assaulting woman at Walmart

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

Man killed in Rock Island bicycle vs. vehicle crash Wednesday identified

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

Illinois health officials report highest number of COVID-19 cases in 24-hour period

Updated: 3 hours ago