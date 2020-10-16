Advertisement

TV viewers get a split-screen view of Trump, Biden; Guthrie’s exchanges with Trump get noticed

By DAVID BAUDER
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 7:05 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP) — Instead of the expected debate between President Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden, television viewers were left Thursday with what ABC’s David Muir called “split-screen America.”

Moderator Savannah Guthrie speaks during an NBC News Town Hall with President Donald Trump at Perez Art Museum Miami, Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, in Miami.
Moderator Savannah Guthrie speaks during an NBC News Town Hall with President Donald Trump at Perez Art Museum Miami, Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, in Miami.(AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Biden participated in a 90-minute town hall from Philadelphia on ABC, while NBC News went ahead with its hourlong Trump session in Miami — despite protests from Hollywood stars and others who criticized the network for forcing viewers to choose because the two events were held at the same time.

Trump faced a crackling round of questioning from Savannah Guthrie of the “Today” show, who pressed him on his personal experience with COVID-19, his finances and his support of conspiracy theories.

In addition to her own sharp questioning, Guthrie would often follow up queries made by audience members to nail down a point.

She challenged Trump about some of the specific beliefs of the QAnon group, Trump supporters who believe he’s the man to save the country from “deep state” pedophiles. Trump said he didn’t know anything about them.

“I just told you,” Guthrie replied.

She also wondered why Trump would retweet a false theory by someone on the Internet that the United States didn’t really kill Osama bin Laden.

“You’re the president,” she said. “You’re not like somebody’s crazy uncle who can just retweet anything.”

That exchange led Mary Trump, the president’s niece who wrote a best-selling book this summer criticizing him, to tweet, “Actually ...”

Guthrie’s performance sharply divided social media users between those who thought she was effective in confronting Trump and those who found her too combative.

“Has any media person ever challenged Biden like Savannah Guthrie is with Trump?” tweeted Fox News Channel host Laura Ingraham.

NBC News chief executive Cesar Conde said Thursday that NBC scheduled Trump out of fairness after Biden did a town hall at the same time last Thursday. That decision opened the network to sharp criticism — including a protest letter sent Thursday by more than 100 Hollywood creators and celebrities like Amy Schumer, Seth Rogen, Sterling K. Brown and Sarah Silverman.

NBC also said it reached out to ABC to ask that network to reschedule its Biden town hall so the two candidates wouldn’t compete for time, and ABC refused.

There were apparently still hard feelings, given that Muir twice mentioned a nameless “another network” holding a Trump town hall. The Biden session on ABC with George Stephanopoulos of “Good Morning America” was a more sedate affair.

“Has there ever been two more different presidential candidates than Trump or Biden?” asked The Washington Post’s Glenn Kessler in a tweet.

At a rally in North Carolina on Thursday, Trump called NBC “the worst” and said he was being set up with the town hall. He has also made some preemptive strikes criticizing NBC News' Kristen Welker, who is scheduled to moderate the second and last debate between Biden and Trump next week.

Thursday’s scheduled debate was canceled after Trump, while he was being treated for COVID-19, said he would not agree to an event where he and Biden appeared remotely.

____

AP Television Writer Lynn Elber in Los Angeles contributed to this report.

Latest News

National

Rep. Elise Stefanik moves to the right even as she stays in the middle

Updated: 12 minutes ago

National Politics

GOP senator berates Trump in leaked call with constituents

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By CNN staff
Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb., said in a call with constituents that the president "kisses dictators' butts" and "mocks evangelicals."

National Politics

Court hearing resumes in plot to kidnap Michigan governor

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Five of the men accused in a plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will return to federal court Friday as a hearing on whether there is enough evidence to charge them continues.

National

14th person indicted in Mich. gov. kidnapping plot

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|

National

Colts close practice facility after positive tests for virus

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The Colts wrote on Twitter that the team will work remotely.

Latest News

National Politics

News

Illinois health officials report highest number of COVID-19 cases in 24-hour period

Updated: 45 minutes ago

National Politics

Twitter changes hacked content rules after Biden story furor

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The social media company will no longer remove hacked material unless it’s directly shared by hackers or those working with them, said the company’s head of legal, policy, trust and safety.

National

Avalanche of early votes transforming 2020 election

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Americans' rush to vote is leading election experts to predict that a record 150 million votes may be cast and turnout rates could be higher than in any presidential election since 1908.

National Politics

Chris Christie says he was wrong not to wear mask in White House

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By ZEKE MILLER
Christie, in a statement, said he has recovered from COVID-19 after a weeklong stay in a hospital’s intensive care unit.