TV6 Investigates: Man accused in Davenport Walmart sexual assault convicted in 2019 groping incident, court records show

A man was arrested Thursday afternoon after police say he sexually assaulted a woman at Walmart on W. Kimberly Rd. in Davenport.
A man was arrested Thursday afternoon after police say he sexually assaulted a woman at Walmart on W. Kimberly Rd. in Davenport.(Damian McMahill (Scott County Jail))
By Courtney Spinelli
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 4:55 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) – TV6 Investigates has confirmed a man accused of sexually assaulting a woman at a Davenport Walmart Thursday was convicted of assaulting another woman at a grocery store last year.

Scott County court records show Damian N. McMahill, 20, of Bettendorf, pleaded guilty in February 2019 to assault, a simple misdemeanor, and was ordered to pay a fine of $65.

According to an arrest affidavit filed in that case, he grabbed a woman’s buttocks with both hands at HyVee on East 53rd Street, Davenport.

The woman told TV6 Friday she did not know McMahill and was shopping with family when the assault occurred.

He is now facing a charge of third-degree sexual abuse, a Class C felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison, in connection with Thursday’s incident at Walmart.

According to an arrest affidavit, Davenport police were called to the store on West Kimberly Road at 12:30 p.m. Thursday for a report of an assault.

McMahill, according to an arrest affidavit, followed a woman in the store for approximately two to three minutes, and once she stopped in an aisle to shop, grabbed her and sexually assaulted her.

The affidavit said the woman fought back against McMahill during the assault.

According to police, McMahill admitted the reason he assaulted the victim, “she was pretty.”

The affidavit states McMahill changed his clothing and appearance immediately after the incident, but the clothing worn during the assault was recovered when police located him in his car following the incident.

Store surveillance video shows McMahill following the woman around the store before the incident, according to the affidavit.  Police say McMahill does not know the victim in Thursday’s alleged incident.

He is set to be arraigned in Scott County on Nov. 5 on the charge of third-degree sex abuse. He remains in custody in the Scott County Jail. His bond is set at $10,000.

