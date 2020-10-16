Wallace’s Garden Center shares tips on protecting plants from frost

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - When it comes to protecting your plants from frost, Wallace’s Garden Center says most plants are hearty enough to endure a cool change.

The exception is plants that are still blooming.

“If you still have some great-looking pots, that are still doing well, you can go ahead and cover those up,” Wallace’s Garden Manager Kate Terrell said. “If you’ve got mums in full bloom you may want to give those a little cover as well with a fabric sheet, bath towel or just bring them up under the porch for the first couple of nights here with frost”

Terrell says if you have new plantings you should keep up the regular watering. The ground won’t be completely frozen until closer to Thanksgiving.

