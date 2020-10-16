Advertisement

Wallace’s Garden Center shares tips on protecting plants from frost

By KWQC Staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 2:07 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - When it comes to protecting your plants from frost, Wallace’s Garden Center says most plants are hearty enough to endure a cool change.

The exception is plants that are still blooming.

“If you still have some great-looking pots, that are still doing well, you can go ahead and cover those up,” Wallace’s Garden Manager Kate Terrell said. “If you’ve got mums in full bloom you may want to give those a little cover as well with a fabric sheet, bath towel or just bring them up under the porch for the first couple of nights here with frost”

Terrell says if you have new plantings you should keep up the regular watering. The ground won’t be completely frozen until closer to Thanksgiving.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Quad Cities Success Fair to be held as drive-thru event at Rock Island Arsenal

Updated: moments ago
|
By KWQC Staff
It will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, October 22.

News

Drive-thru job fair in DeWitt on Tuesday

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By KWQC Staff
It will be held from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Travel Mart Parking Lot.

News

Wallace’s Garden Center shares tips on protecting plants from frost

Updated: 29 minutes ago

News

Rock Island County health officials report 51 new coronavirus cases, 1 death Friday

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By KWQC Staff
There are 29 patients being hospitalized in the county.

Latest News

News

Davenport man sentenced to up to 20 years in prison in wife’s 2019 death

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Project Bundle Up: Donating winter gear for kids in need

Updated: 1 hour ago

Illinois News

Illinois officials report highest COVID-19 case count for second day in a row

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Angela Rose
Illinois health officials completed over 87,000 COVID-19 tests during the past 24 hours.

News

Iowa 2nd Congressional District Debate Part 4

Updated: 1 hours ago
Republican Mariannette Miller-Meeks and Democrat Rita Hart talk about SCOTUS and the Affordable Care Act and SCOTUS, Congress and Roe v. Wade, Thursday during a debate hosted by KWQC TV6 and The Quad-City Times. The two are vying to represent Iowa’s 2nd Congressional District.

Iowa News

Iowa officials report 1,330 new COVID-19 cases, 16 deaths over 24 hours

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Tara Gray
That brings the statewide total to 104,552 cases, with a positivity rate of 11.8%, and 1,521 deaths.

News

Downtown Muscatine shares plans for annual holiday events

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Downtown shared its plans for the Holiday Open House and the Muscatine Journal’s Holiday Stroll.