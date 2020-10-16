Warmth, wind and wintry mix all likely this weekend

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - We may be seeing a hard freeze this morning, but the next 36 hours will be warm and very windy. Today winds will pick up from the southwest boosting temps to near 60º this afternoon. Saturday ahead of an approaching cold front winds will gust close to 40 mph or higher. Thus, AVOID BURNING TODAY AND TOMORROW, with the dry vegetation. The strong cold front will move through Saturday night. Behind it temps will crash and by Sunday morning a wintry mix will be possible. It may even change over to all snow at some point, but our ground so warm that it will tough for it to accumulate. By 9AM Sunday it will change back to all rain and temps will be lucky to climb out of the 40s in many areas.

Much colder by Monday (kwqc)

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.