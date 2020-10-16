Weekend Rundown

QUAD CITIES, Iowa (KWQC) - This weekend will have plenty of changes!

SATURDAY

Into Saturday a warm front will move through bringing in warmer air from the southwest. Winds Will be STRONG as they come in, with gusts around 40-45 mph possible. There is a Wind Advisory in effect from 11 AM to 6 PM.

Gusty winds and low humidity Saturday will elevate fire danger. Try to avoid open burning. (KWQC)

Temperatures were in the mid-50s for most of the afternoon Friday, and there will be a 10-15 degree warm up by Saturday afternoon.

Saturday will be warm but windy. Sunday another strong cold front moves through, and it could initiate a rain/snow mix in the morning. (KWQC)

SUNDAY

There is quick turnaround from the warmer temperatures as a cold front moves through overnight Saturday. There is a chance for a rain/snow mix early Sunday. Winds will be much calmer, but with them coming from the north highs are likely going to be in the 40s for most.

There is the potential for a rain/snow mix early Sunday.

