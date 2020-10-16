Advertisement

Weekend Rundown

Saddle up for the changes to come!
By Alexis Hermansen
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 6:08 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUAD CITIES, Iowa (KWQC) - This weekend will have plenty of changes!

SATURDAY

Into Saturday a warm front will move through bringing in warmer air from the southwest. Winds Will be STRONG as they come in, with gusts around 40-45 mph possible. There is a Wind Advisory in effect from 11 AM to 6 PM.

Gusty winds and low humidity Saturday will elevate fire danger. Try to avoid open burning.
Gusty winds and low humidity Saturday will elevate fire danger. Try to avoid open burning.(KWQC)

Temperatures were in the mid-50s for most of the afternoon Friday, and there will be a 10-15 degree warm up by Saturday afternoon.

Saturday will be warm but windy. Sunday another strong cold front moves through, and it could initiate a rain/snow mix in the morning.
Saturday will be warm but windy. Sunday another strong cold front moves through, and it could initiate a rain/snow mix in the morning.(KWQC)

SUNDAY

There is quick turnaround from the warmer temperatures as a cold front moves through overnight Saturday. There is a chance for a rain/snow mix early Sunday. Winds will be much calmer, but with them coming from the north highs are likely going to be in the 40s for most.

There is the potential for a rain/snow mix early Sunday.
There is the potential for a rain/snow mix early Sunday.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Already had COVID-19? Local health experts say still wear a mask

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By Marci Clark
Experts are urging the public to stay vigilant.

News

Already had COVID? Local health experts say still wear a mask

Updated: 16 minutes ago
The day's major news events and late breaking stories are presented by the KWQC evening news team, along with the latest weather update and tomorrow's forecast.

News

Man arrested in connection with 2017 fatal shooting in Davenport

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Davenport police have arrested a Missouri man in connection with the 2017 shooting death of 18-year-old Demetrius Allen in Davenport.

News

Halloween decoration competition between local families

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Montse Ricossa
The Gonzales family in Rock Island knew this year’s Halloween was going to be very different, so they decided to get friends and family together to see who can make the best Halloween decorations, and bring a smile to the kids in their neighborhood.

Latest News

TV6 Investigates

TV6 Investigates: Man accused in Davenport Walmart sexual assault convicted in 2019 groping incident, court records show

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Courtney Spinelli
Online Scott County Jail records show Damian N. McMahill, 20, of Bettendorf, remained in custody Friday on the new charge.

Decision 2020

Rock Island County expands early voting hours, opens new location

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
The Rock Island County Clerk’s office will stay open until 8 p.m. on weeknights for early voting starting on Monday, Oct. 19.

News

Scott County Health Dept. gives out tips for safe trick-or-treating

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Health officials with the Scott County Health Department are giving out trick-or-treating safety tips ahead of Halloween this year.

Crimestoppers

CRIME STOPPERS: Police hope to identify suspect after attempted bank robbery

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Officials with Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities say on August 24 around 12:30 p.m., the Moline Police Department responded to an attempted bank robbery report. This was at the First Midwest Bank located on 15th Street.

Crimestoppers

CRIME STOPPERS: Suspects wanted after storage units broken into in Davenport

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
On October 10, police say the two men pictured above, broke into two storage sheds at the Davenport Public Storage.

Crimestoppers

CRIME STOPPERS: Police search for man wanted on theft, forgery charges

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Police say 21-year-old Curtis Fussell, is wanted out of multiple areas including Rock Island County and in Wisconsin.