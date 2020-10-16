Weekend Rundown
Saddle up for the changes to come!
QUAD CITIES, Iowa (KWQC) - This weekend will have plenty of changes!
SATURDAY
Into Saturday a warm front will move through bringing in warmer air from the southwest. Winds Will be STRONG as they come in, with gusts around 40-45 mph possible. There is a Wind Advisory in effect from 11 AM to 6 PM.
Temperatures were in the mid-50s for most of the afternoon Friday, and there will be a 10-15 degree warm up by Saturday afternoon.
SUNDAY
There is quick turnaround from the warmer temperatures as a cold front moves through overnight Saturday. There is a chance for a rain/snow mix early Sunday. Winds will be much calmer, but with them coming from the north highs are likely going to be in the 40s for most.
