Wild weather weekend on the way

QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - After a frosty start we will see temps get back into the mid and upper 50s this afternoon thanks to gusty SW winds. This all comes ahead of another cold front that will arrive very early Sunday morning. This means Saturday will be windy and warm with high in the 60s and 70s under cloudy skies. By Sunday morning we will be in the 30s with a chance for rain and some snowflakes mixing in. Accumulations won’t be a big deal since the ground is still very warm. Temps will run well below normal both Sunday and Monday in the 40s and low 50s each afternoon. Temps will slowly warm next week back to the 60s with a chance for showers every other day.

TODAY: AM Sprinkles/PM Breezy. High: 59°. Wind: SW 15-25 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low: 39°. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Windy and warmer. High: 68°.

