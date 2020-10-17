Advertisement

Blustery Saturday with mild temperatures

60s blown in on 50 mph gusts!
By Chief Meteorologist Erik Maitland
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 8:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - If you have anything out in the yard and you still want to own it Saturday evening you’d better bring it inside Saturday morning at the latest! And, if you’ll be driving east or west get ready to white knuckle that steering wheel. Saturday will being south to southwest winds blowing in at 20 to 30 mph, but occasional afternoon gusts will be clocked to 50 mph! Since the wind will be coming in from the south we’ll be getting mild enough air to push the afternoon temps into the 60s, and as high as around 70 south of I-80 toward Highway 34. Despite the fact that we’ll have the strong winds you’ll have to get outside and enjoy it. Sunday we’ll turn the page, only get highs in the 40s and start the day with possibly a rain/snow mix!

