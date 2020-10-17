Advertisement

Davenport Police have armed suspect in custody following “incident”

Davenport Police say they responded to the area of Washington and Hayes Streets around 5:55 p.m. on Saturday for a call of an incident.
Davenport Police say they responded to the area of Washington and Hayes Streets around 5:55 p.m. on Saturday for a call of an incident.(KWQC)
Published: Oct. 17, 2020 at 6:43 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport Police say they responded to the area of Washington and Hayes Streets around 5:55 p.m. on Saturday for a call of an incident. Police say an armed suspect is in custody.

Police were not able to confirm if anyone was injured at this time. There were at least five Davenport Police vehicles on the scene as well as a Crime Scene Unit investigating.

TV6 has a crew on scene.

This is a developing story, check back for more updates.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Family honors Moline woman one year after her death

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By Marci Clark
Riedell is raising money in Jordan’s honor with an online fundraiser.

News

Family honors Moline woman one year after her death

Updated: 49 minutes ago
KWQC News at 6 p.m.

News

Iowa police believe they’ve solved a 21 year old killing

Updated: 1 hour ago
Council Bluff police on Friday announced the arrest of a 52-year-old Montana man in connection with the 1999 death of Kimberly M. Ratliff.

Coronavirus

Illinois officials report over 3,600 new coronavirus cases, 27 deaths on Saturday

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
On Saturday, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported 3,629 new cases in the state.

Latest News

Breaking

Police: Man dead after gunfire exchange with Rock Island officers

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
The Rock Island County Integrity Task Force his investigating the shooting.

News

Restaurants struggling with COVID-19 and the cold

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Montse Ricossa
V.I.P.'s owner Lauri McNamee says the chilly temperatures resulted in a 75% drop in customers this week, on top of their already slow season due to COVID-19.

VOD Recordings

Local family has Halloween decoration competition

Updated: 21 hours ago
The Gonzales family in Rock Island knew this year’s Halloween was going to be very different, so they decided to get friends and family together to see who can make the best Halloween decorations, and bring a smile to the kids in their neighborhood.

News

Blustery Saturday with mild temperatures

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Chief Meteorologist Erik Maitland
Windy Saturday - gusts to 50 mph

News

First Alert Forecast - Saturday gusts to 50 mph

Updated: 22 hours ago
Saturday gusts to 50 mph

News

Already had COVID-19? Local health experts say still wear a mask

Updated: Oct. 16, 2020 at 6:56 PM CDT
|
By Marci Clark
Experts are urging the public to stay vigilant.