Davenport Police have armed suspect in custody following “incident”

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport Police say they responded to the area of Washington and Hayes Streets around 5:55 p.m. on Saturday for a call of an incident. Police say an armed suspect is in custody.

Police were not able to confirm if anyone was injured at this time. There were at least five Davenport Police vehicles on the scene as well as a Crime Scene Unit investigating.

