Family honors Moline woman one year after her death

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Almost one year ago, police say 37-year-old Jordan Murphy was was found fatally stabbed and left in a freezer of a Moline home. Police say her attacker and then boyfriend, Kyle Dykeman, later died by suicide at a Davenport hotel.

“I got a call at about 9 p.m. at night that they had found her and even though we weren’t together I walked outside and started dry heaving because you have that hope and once it’s gone you realize it’s no longer a co-parenting type situation,” says Brad Riedell, Murphy’s former fiancé .

Riedell says the next day Family Resources contacted him offering their services.

Now he is honoring Jordan’s life by giving back to an organization that gave his family hope. Riedell is raising money in Jordan’s honor with an online fundraiser.

“If we can raise some money for Family Resources to maybe help someone get out of a situation before it comes to what happened to Jordan it would be all worth it. Even if it is just one person,” Riedell says.

For Jordan, a young mother involved in the community, knowing there is help is something Riedell says is crucial.

“I don’t think a lot of people that are going through domestic violence know about these resources that are for them to help them get out of the relationship before it ends in a tragedy like Jordans,” Riedell says.

If you would like to donate to the fundraiser for Family Resources, you can do so here.

If you are interested in receiving services from Family Resources, their website can be found here.

