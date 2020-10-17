Advertisement

Family honors Moline woman one year after her death

By Marci Clark
Published: Oct. 17, 2020 at 6:46 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Almost one year ago, police say 37-year-old Jordan Murphy was was found fatally stabbed and left in a freezer of a Moline home. Police say her attacker and then boyfriend, Kyle Dykeman, later died by suicide at a Davenport hotel.

“I got a call at about 9 p.m. at night that they had found her and even though we weren’t together I walked outside and started dry heaving because you have that hope and once it’s gone you realize it’s no longer a co-parenting type situation,” says Brad Riedell, Murphy’s former fiancé .

Riedell says the next day Family Resources contacted him offering their services.

Now he is honoring Jordan’s life by giving back to an organization that gave his family hope. Riedell is raising money in Jordan’s honor with an online fundraiser.

“If we can raise some money for Family Resources to maybe help someone get out of a situation before it comes to what happened to Jordan it would be all worth it. Even if it is just one person,” Riedell says.

For Jordan, a young mother involved in the community, knowing there is help is something Riedell says is crucial.

“I don’t think a lot of people that are going through domestic violence know about these resources that are for them to help them get out of the relationship before it ends in a tragedy like Jordans,” Riedell says.

If you would like to donate to the fundraiser for Family Resources, you can do so here.

If you are interested in receiving services from Family Resources, their website can be found here.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Davenport Police have armed suspect in custody following “incident”

Updated: 46 minutes ago
Davenport Police say they responded to the area of Washington and Hayes Streets around 5:55 p.m. on Saturday for a call of an incident.

News

Family honors Moline woman one year after her death

Updated: 49 minutes ago
KWQC News at 6 p.m.

News

Iowa police believe they’ve solved a 21 year old killing

Updated: 1 hour ago
Council Bluff police on Friday announced the arrest of a 52-year-old Montana man in connection with the 1999 death of Kimberly M. Ratliff.

Coronavirus

Illinois officials report over 3,600 new coronavirus cases, 27 deaths on Saturday

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
On Saturday, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported 3,629 new cases in the state.

Latest News

Breaking

Police: Man dead after gunfire exchange with Rock Island officers

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
The Rock Island County Integrity Task Force his investigating the shooting.

News

Restaurants struggling with COVID-19 and the cold

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Montse Ricossa
V.I.P.'s owner Lauri McNamee says the chilly temperatures resulted in a 75% drop in customers this week, on top of their already slow season due to COVID-19.

VOD Recordings

Local family has Halloween decoration competition

Updated: 21 hours ago
The Gonzales family in Rock Island knew this year’s Halloween was going to be very different, so they decided to get friends and family together to see who can make the best Halloween decorations, and bring a smile to the kids in their neighborhood.

News

Blustery Saturday with mild temperatures

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Chief Meteorologist Erik Maitland
Windy Saturday - gusts to 50 mph

News

First Alert Forecast - Saturday gusts to 50 mph

Updated: 22 hours ago
Saturday gusts to 50 mph

News

Already had COVID-19? Local health experts say still wear a mask

Updated: Oct. 16, 2020 at 6:56 PM CDT
|
By Marci Clark
Experts are urging the public to stay vigilant.