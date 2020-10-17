Advertisement

Illinois officials report 3,600+ coronavirus cases, 27 deaths on Saturday

Illinois coronavirus
Illinois coronavirus(MGN Image)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2020 at 2:20 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KWQC) - On Saturday, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported 3,629 new cases in the state.

After releasing Saturday’s numbers, IDPH is now reporting a total of 339,803 cases in the state, including 9,192 deaths since the pandemic began.

The report is a slight dip in daily case numbers, IDPH reported record highs of more than 4,000 cases on both Thursday and Friday.

Illinois has processed more than 6.5 million tests since the start of the pandemic.

As of Saturday morning, 2,016 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, IDPH says 410 patients were in the ICU and 151 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

