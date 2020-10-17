Advertisement

Iowa officials report 1,595 new COVID-19 cases, 5 deaths over 24 hours

Iowa officials reported 1,595 new COVID-19 cases and 5 deaths between 10:30 a.m. Friday And 10:30 a.m. Saturday, according to the state’s coronavirus website.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2020 at 10:49 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
(KWQC) - Iowa officials reported 1,595 new COVID-19 cases and 5 deaths between 10:30 a.m. Friday And 10:30 a.m. Saturday, according to the state’s coronavirus website.

That brings the statewide total to 106,147 cases, with a positivity rate of 11.9%, and 1,526 deaths. The state website, which reports the data in real-time, also showed that 894,073 Iowans have been tested and 104 people were in the intensive care unit.

In Scott County, 43,086 individuals have been tested, 3,926 individuals have tested positive, 2,782 individuals have recovered and 33 have died.

