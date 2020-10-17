Advertisement

Police: Man dead after gunfire exchange with Rock Island officers

By KWQC Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2020 at 8:27 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - A man is dead following an exchange of gunfire with officers Friday night, the Rock Island Police Department said in a media release.

According to the release:

Officers responded at 11:48 p.m. to the 2400 block of 6th Avenue after receiving a 911 call that a male was battering a female.

The suspect left the scene in a vehicle, which was subsequently stopped by police at 24th Street and 7th Avenue.

The driver initially yielded to the stop, but took off and was last seen driving southbound from 9th Avenue.

Two men and a juvenile were inside the vehicle at the time police stopped it.

An officer found the vehicle parked in the area of 22nd-23rd Street and 13th Avenue. The occupants ran in different directions.

Preliminary information indicates that officers setting up a perimeter were fired upon by the suspect.

Officers chased the suspect through the neighborhood and multiple exchanges of gunfire occurred between the suspect and officers.

The suspect, who was in possession of multiple firearms, was fatally shot. The four involved officers were not injured, according to the release.

The Rock Island County Integrity Task Force is investigating the shooting, police said in the release.

The names of the suspect and the officers have been released as of Saturday morning.

Police ask anyone with information related to contact the Rock Island County Integrity Task Force at 309-752-4915, the Rock Island Police Department at 309-732-2677, or Crime-Stoppers at 309-762-9500.

