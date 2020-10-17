An Interesting Weekend Weather-wise

QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - ***WIND ADVISORY from 11 AM until 6 PM This evening***

Two days, two different types of weather conditions on tap for your weekend. Today will bring windy and warmer weather to the region, with highs reaching the 60′s to near 70 degrees. We could see a few showers or sprinkles during the day. Blustery winds will pick up out of the south and southwest at 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph, hence the WIND ADVISORY for this afternoon. Sunday, it’s a different story. A front arrives overnight, bringing a chance for rain or a rain/snow mix into the morning hours. No accumulation expected as the ground is still warm. Temperatures are expected to be a good 20 degrees cooler, with highs only reaching the 40′s to near 50 degrees. Look for off and on rain chances Tuesday and Thursday, with highs rebounding back to the 50′s to near 60 degrees by midweek.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy, blustery and warmer. A few showers possible. High: 69°. Wind: SW 20-30 mph. Gusts to 45 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy, with a chance for a few showers possibly mixed with snow late. Low: 40°. Wind: NW 10-15 mph.

SUNDAY: A chance for light rain or a rain/snow mix. Mostly cloudy and much cooler. High: 48°. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

