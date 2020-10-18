An Interesting Weekend Weather-wise

QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - Winds will be breezy as they come from the southwest/northwest at close to 20 mph tonight. Although the warm front helped areas reach the mid-60s this afternoon, a cold front will reverse these changes and bring colder temperatures tomorrow. This front brings the chance for a rain/snow mix by the early morning. The grounds are too warm to have any accumulation, but we could see some wet flakes! With this in mind temperatures will take a hit and will only reach the upper 40s. Cooler air will stay through the start of the work week before 60s return into Thursday. We’ll see on and off rain chances through the week too.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a few showers possibly mixed with snow late. Low: 39°. Wind: SW/NW 10-15 mph.

SUNDAY: A chance for light rain or a rain/snow mix in the morning. Mostly cloudy and much cooler. High: 48°. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. Cooler. Low: 34°. Wind: N 0-5 mph.

