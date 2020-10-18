Advertisement

Illinois officials report 4,245 new cases of coronavirus; 22 additional deaths on Sunday

Illinois coronavirus
Illinois coronavirus
By KWQC Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2020 at 3:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - On Sunday, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported 4,245 new cases and 22 deaths in the state.

After releasing Sunday’s numbers, IDPH is now reporting a total of 344,048 cases in the state, including 9,214 deaths since the pandemic began.

The report is an increase in daily case numbers, IDPH reported record highs of more than 4,000 cases on both Thursday and Friday.

Illinois has processed more than 6.7 million tests since the start of the pandemic. The recovery rate in Illinois is 97%.

The Rock Island County Health Department reports 58 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number to 3,756. Currently, 25 patients are hospitalized.

The new cases are:

· 1 man in his 80s

· 1 man in his 70s

· 4 men in their 60s

· 6 men in their 50s

· 1 man in his 40s

· 10 men in their 20s

· 1 boy in his teens

· 3 boys younger than 13

· 1 male infant younger than 1

· 1 woman older than 100

· 1 woman in her 80s

· 5 women in their 60s

· 6 women in their 50s

· 5 women in their 40s

· 6 women in their 30s

· 5 women in their 20s

· 1 girl younger than 13

