Iowa officials report 910 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths over 24 hours

Iowa officials reported 910 new COVID-19 cases and 2 deaths between 10:30 a.m. Saturday And 10:30 a.m. Sunday, according to the state’s coronavirus website.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2020 at 11:09 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
That brings the statewide total to 107,057 cases, with a positivity rate of 11.9%, and 1,528 deaths. The state website, which reports the data in real-time, also showed that 898,870 Iowans have been tested and 108 people were in the intensive care unit.

In Scott County, 43,466 individuals have been tested, 3,988 individuals have tested positive, 2,796 individuals have recovered and 33 individuals have died.

