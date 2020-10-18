Mostly Light Rain Showers For Early Afternoon

QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - A front swept through the region this morning, producing light rain showers, and in some locations, a rain/snow mix. That precipitation has now transitioned to mostly rain, and should come to an end by early to mid afternoon hours. Any snow received brought little in the way of accumulation, with at best, a dusting on grassy and elevated areas. We’ll see mostly cloudy skies and cooler temperatures for the rest of the afternoon, with highs only reaching the 40′s. Look for lingering clouds through the overnight hours and heading into Monday. We’ll may get a slight chance for rain and/or snow during the day, mainly in our northern counties. Highs will, once again, reach the 40′s. Temperatures will slowly make their way back into the 50′s by midweek, with a few rain chances in between.

TODAY: Rain ending by mid afternoon, then mostly cloudy and much cooler. High: 45°. Wind: NW 10-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and cold. Low: 33°. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Lingering clouds and cool temperatures. A slight chance for light rain and snow, mainly north. High: 46°. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

