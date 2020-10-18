Advertisement

Muscatine Group hosts trunk-or-treat fundraiser

The fundraiser was to help single-parent families in the Muscatine area
By Michael Tilka
Oct. 18, 2020
MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - Dozens of costumed families gathered at Weed Park in Muscatine Saturday for a trunk-or-treat fundraising event hosted by Where’s Our Children, a group that looks to prevent sex trafficking and advocate for children’s rights. Organizer Jesus Gonzalez came up with the idea as an idea to be proactive rather than reactive.

“So the idea behind this trunk or treat was we wanted to come up with something to make an impact in that area to be proactive and stop these situations before they start," said Gonzalez.

Gonzalez had over 20 people and businesses donate prizes for people to win in a raffle, which raised money to give back to the community.

“Then there was the raffle idea, how can we raise money to make this impact because we knew it would cost money somewhere," said Gonzalez, “We’re going to pay off some single-parent, at-risk households for their childcare fees.”

Gonzalez said the raffle raised nearly $950 for the families.

Muscatine Life Connections Kelly Peak said she got her organization involved in the event to connect with the community and make sure kids had an opportunity to safely trick or treat this year.

“We actually just saw some post on Facebook and we really like to be involved in community events so that we can meet the families and be and be an active part of the community," said Peak, “It’s really exciting, I think it was originally brought up because we didn’t know if there would be many Halloween activities or even trick-or-treat this year so everything has changed so it’s really nice to see everyone out and having a good time."

