Quad City United Host First Showcase
Published: Oct. 18, 2020 at 3:00 PM CDT
Updated: 12 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -
Sports
Highlight Zone: October 16th
Updated: Oct. 16, 2020 at 11:42 PM CDT
By
Joey Donia
Watch all of the highlights from the first round of the high school football playoffs
Sports
Durant beats Louisa-Muscatine 55-21; DeLong rushes for 323 yards and 6 touchdowns
Updated: Oct. 16, 2020 at 12:15 AM CDT
By
Joey Donia
Watch highlights from Durant’s 55-21 win over Louisa-Muscatine
Sports
Pleasant Valley volleyball team wins outright MAC Title; Muscatine beats North in 5 sets
Updated: Oct. 16, 2020 at 12:10 AM CDT
By
Joey Donia
Watch highlights from Thursday's high school volleyball action
Kole Sommer and Hannah Beintema wins MAC Cross Country Titles; Pleasant Valley boys and girls take team titles
Updated: Oct. 16, 2020 at 12:01 AM CDT
By
Joey Donia
Watch highlights from the MAC cross country meet
Sports
Hall of Fame quarterback Kurt Warner mentoring Moline High School football players
Updated: Oct. 15, 2020 at 12:10 AM CDT
By
Joey Donia
Hall of Fame quarterback and Super Bowl MVP Kurt Warner is mentoring Moline high school football players through videos and zoom meetings
News
Iowa wrestling legend Dan Gable to receive Presidential Medal of Freedom
Updated: Oct. 15, 2020 at 12:05 AM CDT
By
Joey Donia
President Donald Trump announced that he will present the Medal of Freedom to Dan Gable, a renowned wrestler and coach from Iowa.
Sports
Riverdale golf team finishes 2nd at Sectionals
Updated: Oct. 14, 2020 at 11:57 PM CDT
By
Joey Donia
The Riverdale golf team finished 2nd at Sectionals Wednesday afternoon
Sports
Bettendorf Gets Tournament Win As The Host
Updated: Oct. 14, 2020 at 10:33 PM CDT
WATCH highlights from Bettendorf vs Clinton and Davenport North vs Iowa City High.
Sports
